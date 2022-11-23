Tourism Ministry calls on persons to ensure their tours, tour operators are approved by the GTA

Statement by Hon. Oneidge Walrond, M.P

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Following the tragic news of a missing traveller in the Rupununi, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce would like to emphasize that persons should ensure that their tours and tour operators are approved by the Guyana Tourism Authority. A list of approved operators is published on the website of the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce (mintic.gov.gy/approved-tour-operators) and the Guyana Tourism Authority’s Facebook page.

Tours that are unregulated and not approved by the Authority many times do not have the necessary safety systems and protocols in place.

Following the unfortunate events at Orinduik in October and now this report of a missing person in the Rupununi, the government commenced a searching inquiry into these tragic incidents, in which the operations of all stakeholders, including the relevant authorities will be examined. A key feature of this review is a consultation with tour operators and related regulatory agencies, scheduled for December 13, aimed at developing Standard Operating Procedures and emergency measures for all tours.

Pending the completion of the review, I urge the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, the Private Sector Commission and other private sector bodies to join our call for persons to only use operators and facilities that are approved by the GTA.

mintic.gov.gy/approved-tour-operators

