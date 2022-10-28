Tourism Month 2022 begins in Linden on Tuesday

Tourism Month 2022 will be launched on Tuesday, November 1 in Linden, Region 10 under the theme ‘All Sectors, One Tourism.’

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh said the theme is most fitting at this time.

A ranch in the Rupununi

“We believe that it is a very appropriate theme given the fact that tourism involves so many different sectors, so many different stakeholders and actors, we will be launching on the first of November at Watooka in Linden and it promises to be a very packed calendar,”he told the Department of Public Information (DPI)in an interview Thursday.

Baksh said several impactful events will be hosted throughout the month in several parts of Guyana and persons are advised to take advantage of the special offers.

Activities

There will be several new product launches including Wayne’s World in Linden and Gobin’s Farm in Region three.

Another exciting event to look forward to is the village video contest. There will be special offers from various tour operators in several parts of Guyana, as well.

“It’s affordable you will see these price points for these new tours being developed. Guyanese can go to these tours as they are pocket-friendly,” Baksh said.

The month-long activities will also include the enhancement of various tourist sites like Number 63 Beach, Kyk-Over-Al, and other areas.

He noted ‘Destination Guyana’ is becoming more popular among leading international tour operators.

“From reviews from tour operators that we are in constant contact with, they are getting a lot of traction, a lot of interest in the destination, people are enquiring a lot about the destination,” Baksh said.

The GTA will be working in several areas in Essequibo and Berbice to help persons develop their tourism potential through entrepreneurial workshops.

“We want to ensure that people understand what is the potential of tourism within these regions, so myself and the ministry and others will be making pitches of itineraries, perspective itineraries to show them what could be packaged in their area alone,” he stated.

There will also be a Media Safari to Regions Five and Six, and a familiarisation tour to Region Nine.

Persons from all parts of the country will be able to participate in the activities of Tourism Awareness Month as events will be held in every region.

Baksh said the GTA is working closely with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) to ensure a successful month.

