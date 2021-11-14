Tourism Sector boosted with launch of Doe Park’s eco-lodge

As part of celebrating Tourism Month 2021, the government has embarked on numerous projects, one such being the construction and launch of eco-lodges across the country.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Mr. Kamrul Baksh

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Mr. Kamrul Baksh, while launching Doe Park’s eco-lodge in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), said the Government’s plan for investments in the tourism sector does not end there, as other projects are in the pipeline.

“This here is part of a series of lodges that have been launched and we have others in the pipeline and this talks about the investment within the tourism sector…

Persons at the ceremony

This is all a culmination of work, not only by the Guyana Tourism Authority, but partners who are very interested in coming back to invest in this beautiful country and destination of ours, and that’s what we want to support here at the Guyana Tourism Authority,” he said.

He added that persons willing to invest in the tourism sector, once equipped with the resources can partner with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and the GTA to “mold” ideas that will expand and develop the services of a promising tourism sector.

The eco-lodge launched in region six

“If you have an idea and you have the resources and you want to transform that, the team at the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, as well as the Guyana Tourism Authority, can help you mold that experience…

We’re very receptive, we’re very facilitative, we will support the venture such as this because what it represents, one for the region here, is an expansion of services, there’s obviously a deficit in Region Six for lodges and such activities so this is a welcomed initiative for this region.”

Inside shot of the eco-lodge

Mr. Baksh related that the eco-lodge will be a “robust tourism experience” since it represents the formal recognition of the tourism sector in Region Six. He also said these investments will facilitate a multitude of options for persons travelling across the region.

Tourism Month 2021 is being celebrated under the theme “Preparing for a New Frontier-Stimulating Innovation and New Businesses within the Tourism Sector.”