Tourist boat operators benefit from River Navigation Competency Training

A team from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) visited Iwokrama and Annai in Region Nine, during the period 7-9March, 2021, to train and certify boat operators in accordance with the River Navigation Act.

The team comprised of the Director of Maritime Safety, Captain John Flores, Registrar of Seafarers, Examination and Certification Officer, Katina Benn-George, and two other employees from the Maritime Safety Division.

Captain Flores and team facilitated training in the areas of collision avoidance, river navigation regulations, emergency drills, and emergency safety equipment.

A total of twenty-four (24) operators from Annai renewed their licences, while nine (9) persons were trained and certified in river navigation competency.

In Iwokrama, fourteen (14) operators had their licences renewed, while three (3) persons were trained and certified in river navigation competency.

The department will continue its efforts to ensure operators across the country are trained and certified, to operate vessels safely on the waterways.

This training was a collaborative effort between MARAD and the Guyana Tourism Authority.