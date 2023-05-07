Tractor distribution in Amerindian villages to recommence this year

– part of ongoing efforts to achieve food security

The final batch of 20 tractors for distribution to Amerindian communities is expected to arrive this year, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai confirmed, during a press conference at the ministry Thursday last.

Last year, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, said some 137 Amerindian communities received tractors and trailers in 2022, as part of the advancement of the government’s hinterland food security agenda.

The move to procure tractors and trailers is one aimed at supporting hinterland communities in agriculture development, as they have a comparative advantage in the agriculture sector.

The tractors would not only benefit the agriculture sector, but would also assist with the transport of goods and services, and aid the development of the villages dependent on logging activities.

Since equipment was a need for persons there to carry out agriculture activities more efficiently, several tractors and trailers, and tools were procured for the various communities through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, handing over a tractor in Kanapang, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), during a previous distribution exercise

Minister Singh told Amerindian leaders at the conclusion of a leadership training programme that ‘malnutrition’ must be a thing of the past, and every village must enjoy food security by producing food to meet their domestic and export needs.

The government is working continuously to up the quantity and quality of food production, in order to advance its food security agenda across Guyana. It is also working together with other Caribbean countries to reduce the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

