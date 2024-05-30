Traffic Advisory for the Linden to Lethem Road

The Ministry of Public Works would like to inform the general public of the following activities along the Linden–Lethem Road.

Due to continuous and intensive rainfall over the past days, water level in the Savannahs has increased, with water raising as much as 15 feet in some areas, due to this, several areas along the Road are affected as follows:

One wash out at Bridge No. 3 along the Iwokrama corridor Sections of the Hunt Oil area are under water The Bypass Bridge at Pirara is under water

Contractors executing works along the Linden-Lethem Road were advised to ensure all precautionary measures are put in place to ensure the road continue to be in a passable condition, some contractors treated the matter with the required gravity, while others did not.

Due to the poor condition of the road at this time drivers are urged to adhere to weight limits and be careful when traversing the road.

The Ministry of Public Works has a team on the ground and will continue to monitor and make interventions where and when necessary.

All measures will be put in place to ensure goods and services continue to be accessible to Region 9 and surrounding villages.

