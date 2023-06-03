Traffic congestion reduced in Region Three – Police

Thousands of citizens are now benefitting from new arrangements that were implemented by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic Department, which have seen a significant reduction in traffic congestion in Region Three.

Stakeholders were engaged before and after the implementation of these new arrangements and feedback received was positive.

Travel time is now significantly reduced and people are now better able to go about their daily routine without having to worry about spending long and unnecessary time in traffic.

Region Three’s Officer in Charge of Traffic, Assistant Superintendent Maniram Jagnanan told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday, that during the morning rush hour, vehicles heading towards the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) from West Bank Demerara would occupy the right-hand side of the road and vehicles heading to Vreed en Hoop occupy the opposite side.

Traffic Officer Region Three, Assistant Superintendent Maniram Jagnanan

Simultaneously, southbound traffic coming from West Coast Demerara towards the DHB would have a continuous flow.

In addition, during the afternoon rush hour, a westbound double-lane system is activated from the DHB junction to the Vreed-en-Hoop junction to ease congestion.

These new arrangements are complemented by the double-lane system that is currently in place at the harbour bridge during the rush hour period.

Jagnanan explained that previously long lines of traffic would extend from the harbour bridge to the Vreed-en-Hoop junction and people would complain of being stuck in traffic for hours.

He said there has been an outstanding reduction in traffic violations due to the new system.

Traffic at the Demerara Harbor Bridge Junction

However, if persons are found committing a traffic violation, the GPF’s policy is that they be issued a ticket and sent away or warned of intended prosecution by way of summons. This minimises the inconvenience caused to citizens although they have committed a violation.

He reiterated the commitment made by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali of a new four-lane highway from Schnoonord to Crane, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year and will reduce traffic congestion significantly.

“We will deliver, long time before the end of this year, the new four-lane highway from Schoonord to Crane in record-breaking,” the head of State said. To maintain the safety of commuters and support these new arrangements, police ranks and mobile patrols are placed at strategic points throughout the roadway to ensure there is a smooth process.

