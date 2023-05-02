Traffic Disruption on Sheriff Street – Mandela Avenue

The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise the public that there will be traffic disruptions on Sheriff Street – Mandela Avenue from Monday 24th April to Thursday 4th May 2023. This disruption is to facilitate Asphalt Defects Repair Works under the Sheriff Street Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project.

As such, Motorists are kindly asked to adhere to the speed limit of 30 km/h.

Pedestrians and motorists are also asked to exercise caution and observe all directional and safety signs in the area. For more information, please contact the Ministry at 225-6510 or email: sheriffmandela@gmail.com.The Ministry regrets any inconvenience this operation may cause.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

