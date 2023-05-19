Traffic ranks to participate in seminar on implementation of new e-bike law

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) will be hosting a seminar with members of its traffic department on the newly passed motor vehicle and traffic law that seeks to regulate the use of electric bikes in Guyana.

The revelation was made by Deputy Commissioner of Police for Administration, Calvin Brutus as he engaged media operatives Friday last.



The National Assembly passed the Motor Vehicle and Traffic Amendment Bill of 2023 on May 10, after the government proposed amendments to the legislation to regulate the use of e-bikes, which pose great danger on the roadways.



“We’ll hold a seminar with all the traffic persons and the patrol ranks who will be responsible for enforcement and we’ll roll out all enforcement methods that are available to us,” the deputy commissioner relayed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police ‘Administration’, Calvin Brutus







Following the seminar, implementation of the new law will be the next step and the force will be working closely with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to ensure it becomes effective.

“It’s now a matter of implementing and making sure that all the regulations are in place, we will first have to work in partnership with the GRA to make sure that this aspect is first in place before our enforcement operation commence,” he stated.



With the new law, electric bikes are subject to the same rules and regulations as motorcycles, when it comes to registration and use. The implementation of the legislation will facilitate the registration and licensing of electric bikes.

