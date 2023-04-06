Trainers needed for expansive WIIN programme, bids open

Guyanese can now access a wide range of employment opportunities as the Women’s Innovative and Investment Network (WIIN) programme announced that applications for trainers are open to the public.

WIIN, which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, not only creates employment for Guyanese women, but equally supports their livelihoods and cottage industries.

Interested persons who wish to bid for the position can uplift the bidding documents from the Accounts Department of the ministry at Lot 357, Lamaha and East Streets, Georgetown from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday to Friday.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security training persons through the WIIN Programme

Also, the bids are to be sent to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Ministry of Finance at Lot 49 Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown on or before Thursday, April 13 at 9:00 am.

As of January, new courses such as food tourism, social media marketing, design, décor and events management and much more were introduced to participants.

The WIIN programme has been made accessible to persons from all regions, with it improving the lives of approximately 10,000 persons thus far.

Other courses offered include caring for the elderly, graphics design, garment construction, home management, television and video production.

Over 8,000 applications have so far received for this year. In March, the ministry through WIIN distributed a total of $16.2 million to more than 200 women to aid them in ‘starting up’ their small businesses.

