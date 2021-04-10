Travellers to Suriname now have to be quarantined there for a week

– despite having negative PCR test

Passengers travelling to Suriname will now be required to quarantine for seven days on their arrival there, in keeping with the enhanced COVID-19 Measures being implemented in that country.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, in an invited comment on Saturday, said the Guyana Government was informed of this decision.

In addition to quarantining for seven days at a Government approved quarantine hotel or guesthouse, all passengers would be required to present a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result taken within 72 hours of their departure to Suriname.

Here is a list of facilities approved by the Government of Suriname.

It was noted that this applies to all travellers, even if they have tested negative for COVID-19, recovered from the disease or have been inoculated against it.

The Public Works Minister said a section of the measures stipulates that there will be no ferry service on the weekends as the country goes into lockdown.

“Next week Sunday the vessel will not be allowed to travel because part of the measures is that the weekends are going into full lockdown mode. So, a trip that would have been done on Sunday of next week will be done on Monday.”

Minister Edghill said the ferry service is only operable for citizens of Guyana and Suriname.

“We like to reiterate, only Guyanese and Surinamese are allowed to utilise the service between Moleson Creek and South Drain. Diplomats and international agencies will require a special clearance through the Ministry of Foreign affairs.

So please take note, if you have to go to Suriname, when you arrive, based upon measures just implemented, you will have to be quarantine for seven days,” he said.

The Minister gave assurances that the Government of Guyana will continue to keep the public updated on any changes. This will be done via the Ministry’s social media platforms.

In the meantime, Guyana’s COVID-19 protocols for entry remains the same. Persons are required to produce a negative PCR test result taken 72 hours prior to their arrival.