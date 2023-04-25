Treasury Memorandum for the year ended December 2016, tabled in the National Assembly

-as Government exemplifies its commitment to transparency and accountability

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira on behalf of Senior Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh On Monday in the National Assembly, tabled the Treasury Memorandum pursuant to Resolution No.46/2022 dated November 30, 2022, on the Public Accounts of Guyana for the year ended December 31, 2016.

The Treasury Memorandum outlines the Government’s comments and the actions it has taken to resolve the issues raised in the report of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the Public Accounts of Guyana for the year 2016. It was adopted by Resolution in November last as stated above.

While responding to a media question on the Treasury Memorandum during a Press Conference and an accusation that Government has not ‘laid over’ this to the Parliament, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo clarified that Government, in keeping with the requirements had already submitted the Treasury Memorandum for the year 2016 to the Clerk of the National Assembly in order for it to be placed on the Order Paper.

He added that Government was awaiting the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee to move a Motion in Parliament for the following year’s Treasury Memorandum to be laid over to the House.

On April 17 last, the Finance Minister during day one of the 9th Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies (CCAICACB) at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal emphasised the importance of an efficient anti-corruption legislative framework especially since Guyana now prides itself as a State built on the Foundation of democratic principles and has a government that places priority on formulating the framework to ensure transparency and accountability.

At the same forum Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governnance Gail Teixeira said it is imperative that people get value for their money, resources are utilised strategically and transparency and integrity permeate every transaction done in the interest of development. She pointed to the establishment of the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) in 2021 to manage reporting and monitoring, in accordance with international anti-corruption policies and its role in fostering greater participation in the reporting process.

Since its assumption to Office in August, 2020, Government has continued to exemplify its commitment to transparency and accountability in a number of ways including through its strengthened Natural Resources Fund (NRF) Act 2021 which allows for Guyana’s oil resources to be accounted for in a clear and transparent manner, for the benefit of present and future generations.

