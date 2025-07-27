Treated water for every Region Two resident will be a reality – President Ali

The government has committed to ensuring that no household in Region Two will be left behind when it comes to having access to treated water.

Speaking at a public meeting in Anna Regina, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that, in addition to the staggering $3.5 billion his government has already invested in upgrading access to treated water in Region Two, more investments will come to ensure that “every family in this region benefits from treated water.”

Only recently, the government commissioned a massive $1.2 billion water treatment plant at Onderneeming on the Essequibo coast.

President Irfaan Ali speaking to the crowd gathered at Anna Regina

The region also commissioned two wells and expanded access in previously neglected communities along the Pomeroon River, bringing potable water for the first time to over 2,500 people.

This treatment plant, together with the previous investments made in the region, ensured 87 per cent of the residents on the Essequibo coast enjoy access to clean, treated water.

This is a significant increase from the mere 40 per cent water access in that area that the PPP/C government inherited in 2020.

A second major water treatment plant will be constructed at Mariah’s Delight, addressing the longstanding issue of poor water quality between Walton Hall and Charity.

This is part of the government’s wider policy to ensure there is 100 per cent treated water across the country by the end of the decade.

It aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which aims to ensure access to safe and affordable drinking water for all by 2030.