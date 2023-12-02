TRIBUTE BY THE HONOURABLE PRIME MINISTER BRIGADIER (RET’D) MARK PHILLIPS IN HONOUR OF THE LATE SAMUEL RUDOLPH INSANALLY, O. R, FORMER MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

It is with profound sorrow and deep respect that I extend this tribute to the late Dr Samuel Rudolph Insanally, O. R, a distinguished diplomat and statesman who dedicated his life to serving Guyana on the global stage. His passing marks the end of an era and leaves a void that will be felt in our nation and across the international community.

Born on January 23, 1936, in Georgetown, Guyana, Dr Insanally’s journey was one of commitment to education and diplomacy. Before embarking on his illustrious diplomatic career, he imparted knowledge as a language teacher in Jamaica and Guyana. His dedication to education laid the foundation for a life devoted to fostering understanding and cooperation between nations.

The Late Rudy Insanally

Dr Insanally’s diplomatic career could be considered extraordinary. From his early days as Counsellor to Guyana’s Embassy in the United States to his role as Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, he exemplified the values of diplomacy, statesmanship, and commitment to international cooperation. His tenure as Ambassador to Venezuela and subsequent roles in Europe showcased his ability to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes with grace and tact.

As the Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations from 1987, Insanally played a pivotal role in various capacities, including his service as Vice-President of the United Nations Council for Namibia and his significant contributions during the Special Session of the General Assembly on International Economic Cooperation in 1990. His presidency of the Forty-Eighth Session of the United Nations General Assembly from 1993 to 1994 highlighted his leadership and dedication to global development and equitable representation.

Not only did Dr Insanally excel on the international stage, but he also served as Chancellor of the University of Guyana from 1994 to 2001, contributing to the intellectual and academic growth of our nation.

In May 2001, he assumed the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, guiding Guyana’s diplomatic endeavors with wisdom and foresight. Even as he faced health challenges, his dedication to national service remained steadfast until his resignation in March 2008.

Guyana owes a debt of gratitude to Dr Rudolph Insanally for his indelible contributions to diplomacy, education, and nation-building. His legacy will endure throughout our history as a testament to a life well-lived-in service to others.

On behalf of the government and people of Guyana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Dr Rudolph Insanally. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

