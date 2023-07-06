Two GDF officers benefitting from India’s ITEC scholarship

Two more Guyana Defence Force officers were selected for training in India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

Selected are Lieutenant Commander Luther Singh of the Coast Guard and Corporal Aaron Eusebeo Ateba of the Band Corps.

Lt. Cdr. Luther Singh from West Bank Demerara was selected for the seven-month Basic Hydrography Course at the National Institute of Hydrography in Goa from June, 2023 to January, 2024. While Cpr Aaron Ateba from Hopetown, West Coast Berbice is currently undertaking the Regimental Musician Course at the Regimental Musician School in Mumbai until April, 2024.

Lt. Cdr. Singh met with Indian High Commissioner, Dr. KJ Srinivasa and discussed the benefits that the ITEC programmes have had on India-Guyana relations, while Cpr. Ateba met with the High Commission’s Charge d’ affaires, Mr. Amir Chand.

The ITEC Programme is a training offered to friendly foreign countries in the defence sector. The Government of India continues to strengthen its bond with Guyana, by offering several scholarships in various areas including military, medical, technical, and cultural training. This is the first time that Guyana has access to these military training programmes.

Under the ITEC Programme, the Government of India covers all expenses related to this training.

