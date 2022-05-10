Two habitable structures, chain-link fences dismantled to make way for road in Amelia’s Ward

–CHPA CEO clarifies

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves has clarified that only two habitable structures were demolished at Amelia’s Ward, Linden to make way for an access road. The others varied from chain-link fences, to wooden and concrete foundations.

The CEO was at the time engaging the squatters on Monday, at the Regional Housing Office in Crabwood Street, Linden, where he outlined alternative housing solutions for the sixteen squatters who came forward to lay claims to structures which were demolished.

Greaves noted that while the exercise was unfortunate, it was necessary to facilitate the development and regularisation of the area. The Government has allocated some $364 million to commence the infrastructural works in Amelia’s Ward.

Greaves, however explained that following a visit by CHPA in December 2020, an inventory was conducted where 152 structures were found. There were no structures in the path of the road, however, squatters in the area were advised against erecting new structures, and making additions to existing structures.

“These structures weren’t here when we first visited in December. They are new structures and unfortunately, they fell directly where the roads were going and they had to move. However, those persons will be reallocated house lots in other locations so that they will not be out of residence,” he noted.

Nevertheless, the two families which had permanent structures were given the alternative to access housing units, while the remaining persons were offered house lots. The residents have since agreed to the resolution to the matter and indicated their willingness to be relocated.

The CEO noted that those persons whose claims were documented, allocation of the house lots will commence as early as Friday. Persons will be allocated house lots based on their income category.

Greaves reiterated that the issue of squatting is causing major setbacks in the housing drive for Region Ten. He noted that while there are genuine instances, where persons are forced to occupy lands illegally, this practice cannot and would not be encouraged.

