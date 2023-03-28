Two new boarding bridges commissioned at CJIA, part of modernisation efforts

Two new boarding bridges were commissioned Monday evening at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), as part of the government’s modernisation agenda.

Taking the total number of boarding bridges to six, the added features will make it easier for passengers to exit the aircraft.

Moreover, it will enable the facility to accommodate code E and D airplanes, which are wide-body vessels that are used in transatlantic flights that can carry over 300 passengers.

They are much larger than the ones that frequent the CJIA.

Two new boarding bridges were commissioned at the CJIA

During a simple ceremony at the airport, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said the additional bridges are in line with the government’s commitment to transforming the CJIA into an aviation hub, a feat that would not have been possible without the expansion.

He recalled that when the PPP/C Government assumed office in 2020, the CJIA had four boarding bridges and a reduced modernisation project.

“We were not going to accept the reduced footprint, and we were not going to accept the reduced approach to the modernisation of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport,” the minister stressed.

The public works minister said the administration envisaged eight boarding bridges for the country’s main entry point, and this vision spurred its determination to have the CJIA expansion project completed in accordance with the initial contract.

“We need to emphasise the strong, decisive, and visionary leadership that President Ali is providing because this is a signal that he was able to stand and lead the charge and say that this is unacceptable, and we have to get it right,” he added.

Two new boarding bridges were commissioned at the CJIA

In December 2020, the Chinese company, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), agreed to foot a US$9 million bill for additional work at the airport. The expansion will also boost tourism, as more passengers will be able to visit Guyana.

This is only one aspect of the vast improvements that have been made to the airport. Since taking office, the PPP/C Administration has invested heavily in the upgrade of the airport, which includes an extension of the runway and the installation of an instrument landing system to assist pilots when landing in unfavourable weather conditions. The expansion will also see the establishment of a commercial centre, which is expected to accommodate about 20 concession areas.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

