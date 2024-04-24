Two new local manufactures join the GNBS ‘Made In Guyana’ Certification programme in April

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has certified two new local manufacturers under its Made in Guyana Certification Programmes during April 2024.

Under the Permit to use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark programme which aims to promote quality in the local manufacturing market, Marcia’s Products of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara was on Tuesday, April 02, 2024 certified to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on its locally manufactured products. The newly certified products which were approved to carry the mark are Marcia’s Products cassava bread and cassava cassareep.

COO of Marcia’s Products, Ms. Marcia Gonsalves-Kwang receives Made in Guyana Certificate from GNBS Executive Director (Ag.), Mr. Al Fraser

The certificate was handed over to Marcia’s Products’ Chief Operating Officer and Manager, Ms. Marcia Gonsalves-Kwang by GNBS Executive Director (Ag.) Mr. Al Fraser, who extended congratulations to the manufacturer and highlighted the importance of maintaining the requirements of the certification programme. Mr. Fraser encouraged the company to continue to pursue continuous improvement. In response, Ms. Gonsalves-Kwang noted “I am extremely grateful and proud to be part of this programme. My team and I have worked tirelessly with the support of the GNBS Team to get here today; this moment is truly rewarding.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, April 22 a second local manufacturer was given the green light to use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark on its locally manufactured products. Maliyah’s Kitchen of Pike Street, Georgetown joined the Made in Guyana list of enterprises that are benefitting from market recognition and elevation of the quality of their local products.

Maliyah’s Kitchen was granted the esteemed privilege to display the Mark on their locally manufactured Mithai, Milk Powder Fudge and Sal Sev.

Proprietress of Maliyah’s Kitchen, Ms. Alyssa Singh receives Made in Guyana Certificate from GNBS Head of Certification Services, Mr. Keon Rankin

During the brief hand-over ceremony, the Made in Guyana Certificate was presented to Maliyah’s Kitchen’s Proprietress, Ms. Alyssa Singh by GNBS Head of Certification Services, Mr. Keon Rankin.

Ms. Singh, with a proud smile relayed, “This is a great achievement for us at Maliyah’s Kitchen. We are so grateful to the GNBS Team for its support and for being so easy to work with. With this certification, we urge other local manufacturers to get Made in Guyana Certified to get into local and regional markets.”

These two companies now join thirty-eight (38) other companies that are a part of the GNBS Made in Guyana Certification Programme. The Made in Guyana Standards Mark is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on the local and international markets and is a signature of quality for authentic Guyanese Products.

Consumers are encouraged to make products branded “Made in Guyana – GNBS Approved” their products of choice when shopping.

Meanwhile, businesses considering applying for the Made in Guyana Standards Mark or any other GNBS Certification can contact the Certification Services Department of the GNBS, which stands ready to offer the requisite guidance. The application form along with the detailed requirements of the Programmes and the process of acquiring certification can be found on the GNBS website https: https://gnbsgy.org/certification/

To learn more, please visit the gnbsgy.org website or contact GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66, the GNBS hotline number 219-0069 or WhatsApp us on 692-4627.

COO of Marcia’s Products (right), Ms. Marcia Gonsalves-Kwang and Assistant Manager of Marcia’s Products (left), Ms. Jada Gonsalves showcase GNBS Made in Guyana Certificate and Made in Guyana Certified Products Proprietress and Manager of Maliyah’s Kitchen, Ms. Alyssa Singh and Mr. Mark Singh, respectively, proudly display the Made in Guyana Certificate and Made in Guyana Certified Products

