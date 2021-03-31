Two private labs get provisional approval to do PCR testing -Min Anthony

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says two private medical facilities are now authorised to conduct the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19.

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, Minister Anthony told DPI that Coastal Diagnostics and Sheriff Medical Laboratory have been given provisional approval.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“So right now, for PCR testing we have four authorised laboratories, the first one being the National Public Health Reference Lab, which is run by the Ministry of Health, the second one would be Eureka Medical Laboratories and they have been doing PCR testing, the third… Coastal Diagnostics, which has been granted a provisional licence and the fourth …Sheriff Medical Laboratories, which has been granted a provisional licence.”

Minister Anthony said the full licence would be granted once all the criteria for PCR testing are met.

“Both of them have been given provisional licence because we tend to assess on a regular basis, until we are comfortable and then we make sure they’ll be granted the full licence once they comply with all the things that we require.”

Apart from PCR testing, there are now eight local facilities accredited to conduct the antigen test.

While the United States has adjusted its travel measures to include either the PCR or antigen tests other countries, including Guyana, still require a negative PCR test for entry.