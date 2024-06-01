TWO SINGLE MOTHERS RECEIVE NEWLY BUILT HOMES FROM THE MEN ON MISSION INITIATIVE

Today, the Men on Mission initiative handed over two newly constructed homes to two single mothers in Regions Three and Four. Bhagwattie Ghirao and Bibi Arjune, who have faced immense challenges, were the latest beneficiaries.



In Mon Repos on the East Coast of Demerara, 64-year-old single parent and cancer survivor Bibi Arjun received the keys to her new home in a handover ceremony attended by the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall. Bibi, who works as a domestic worker, lost her home over a year ago after it collapsed. She reached out to the Men on Mission initiative for assistance, and her request was granted. On the verge of tears, Bibi thanked MOM for her new home and expressed deep gratitude for the support.

Minister Nandlall commended the Men on Mission initiative for its impactful work. “Men are showcasing their talent while making a philanthropic and charitable contribution towards the upliftment of our society,” he stated. He further added, “I would like to recognise the Men on Mission for the sterling work they have done throughout the length and breadth of our country.



Today marks another remarkable accomplishment of the MOM.” Minister Nandlall extended his congratulations to Ms. Arjune, acknowledging the significance of this gesture. “Congratulations to Ms. Arjune for being the beneficiary of this simple but important gesture,” he remarked.



In Belle West (Canal #2) on the West Bank of Demerara, 47-year-old Bhagwattie Ghirao received the second house. Bhagwattie has faced significant hardships, having lost both her husband and son. She currently lives with her two daughters and works as a domestic worker to support her family. Her late husband had helped her purchase the land, and she managed to build a fence around it. When she learned about the president’s promise to provide housing for single parents and mothers, she wrote a letter to him, which her daughter delivered. She was overjoyed when she was contacted to have a house built for her.



Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Souvenir speaking at the handover ceremony congratulated Ms. Ghirao

on her new home. He assured her, “We are here to support you, the Men on Mission is happy to

support you”



These new homes symbolise not only personal triumphs for both women but also stand as a testament to the collective efforts of men dedicated to uplifting vulnerable women in Guyana

The Men on Mission initiative aims to combat toxic masculinity while fostering a supportive environment for men. Through mentoring and humanitarian engagement, the initiative promotes integrity, productivity, and accountability within communities. Since its inception, Men on Mission has been dedicated to constructing homes for vulnerable persons, including the elderly and single mothers.



