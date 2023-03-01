Under-19 cricket tournament to return this year

– Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government remains firmly committed to supporting developmental programmes that benefit the nation’s youth.

This is evident as Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr announced the return of the Under-19 cricket tournament.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr

The tournament, launched in 2021 by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), will be primarily sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

The annual event will present the opportunity for talented players to compete against others at their level and possibly advance to further stages.

“I expect that to start no later than April, for the conclusion by the end of May— before the rain starts,” Minister Ramson commented on the sidelines of a recent event.

He noted that the inter-school cricket competition will also return this year.

The Under-19 franchise tournament aims to create a competitive trial match environment based on teamwork, as against a heavy focus on individual player performance.

It will also provide players with more opportunities for national selection, since it would build on their club, association and county tournament performances.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

