Upcoming investment forum key to nation’s economic sustainability – Min Walrond

Scores of business owners and budding entrepreneurs from across the Caribbean and the European Union (EU) will be converging in Guyana from July 10 to 12 for the third edition of the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF).

Being held here for the first time, the event will see hundreds of business personnel meeting to explore marketing opportunities and seal business deals, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, under the theme ‘Transforming futures, empowering growth.”

During the CIF’s media launch at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond stressed that such investment is important for nations to be able to build economic sustainability.

“By sustainable investment, we mean investment that focuses on generating long-term value rather than short-term gains, while integrating economic, social, and governance objectives into investment strategies,” Minister Walrond stated.

She posited that the government remains committed to advancing economic growth and transformation and CIF 2024 serves as a pivotal platform for realising the government’s vision.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Chief Investment Officer (CEO) of Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, and Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency, Deodat Maharaj having a light moment

Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency, Deodat Maharaj noted that the business conference will focus on building a green economy, leveraging technology in agriculture, and driving innovation and digitisation.

“What is this Caribbean Investment Forum 2024? We believe that it is pointless for us to exist as a Caribbean export unless we drive an agenda that is transformational in nature. We are really focused on sectors that can incrementally drive transformation in our region,” Maharaj said.

Meanwhile, Chief Investment Officer (CEO) of Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop encouraged Guyanese businesses to up their marketing strategy in order to trap investments.

Persons in attendance at the media launch at the Marriott Hotel

“The opportunities exist significantly. Our agency will help to facilitate business opportunities and other ideas with the region through the Caribbean Development Agency and export agency,” Dr Ramsaroop assured.

The event will see some 50 local and regional businesses exhibiting their products and services.

The forum will officially open on July10 by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali who will deliver the feature address.

Panel discussions will also be held for entrepreneurs and other business leaders to pitch their ideas to the visiting delegations. Panel discussions will also take place.

