‘Upskilling Guyanese is key to securing the country’s future’ – Min McCoy

The government has reaffirmed that its national development agenda hinges on ensuring that every citizen, regardless of age, background, or profession, has access to opportunities for learning, upskilling, and career advancement.

Addressing participants at the Guyana Media and Communications Academy training, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame Mc Coy underscored the importance of professionalism, discipline, and personal presentation in today’s communication-driven world.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame Mc Coy

The Academy’s training, coordinated by National Training Coordinator Marcia Hope, brings together young creators, media workers and aspiring storytellers for advanced instruction in camera handling, lighting techniques, editing and story development.

The minister stressed that the training forms part of a wider, ongoing national strategy to build a skilled and empowered workforce capable of shaping Guyana’s future.

“This programme is not separate from our broader investment in people,” he emphasised before stating that, “We are ensuring that every man and woman has the knowledge, the skill, and the opportunity not just to survive—but to thrive.”

Minister engages with participants in a exercise

He noted that as global communication and information technology continue to evolve, the demand for modern skills will only increase.

Guyana, he said, must prepare its citizens to remain competitive and relevant.

“The skills you are gaining today will be absolutely necessary for the future development of our country,” he said. “We want our people to be fit for purpose, equipped for a Guyana where every single citizen has a stake.”

The minister also iterated the importance of continuous learning, urging participants to keep evolving with the industry.

He affirmed that the administration remains committed to giving all Guyanese the tools to lead meaningful and productive careers, strengthening national capacity and reducing dependence on external expertise.

The minister’s hands-on involvement, balancing lighting rigs, framing shots and editing raw footage, became the highlight of the nine-week program’s latest practical session, which is being held at the Racquet Centre Boardroom, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

Friday’s session demonstrated not only the participants’ growing technical abilities but also the government’s visible interest in developing the country’s creative workforce.

The interaction reinforced, for trainees, the national recognition their work is receiving and the expanding support for media skills development. For the Minister, it provided an up-close view of the discipline, precision and creativity demanded in modern content creation.