Search

US Ambassador calls on Foreign Minister

Staff Writer Staff WriterApril 13, 2021

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, earlier today met with Ambassador of the United States of America, Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch during which they discussed multilateral humanitarian matters, regional security issues, and bilateral concerns pertaining to security, democracy, and health.

Guyana and the United States have continued to maintain a high level of bilateral cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 15, 1966.

CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.