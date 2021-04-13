US Ambassador calls on Foreign Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, earlier today met with Ambassador of the United States of America, Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch during which they discussed multilateral humanitarian matters, regional security issues, and bilateral concerns pertaining to security, democracy, and health.
Guyana and the United States have continued to maintain a high level of bilateral cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 15, 1966.