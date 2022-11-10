US continues to support govt’s inclusionary, sustainable development policies

The United States Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch said her government will continue to encourage and support the PPP/C Administration’s efforts aimed at ensuring inclusionary and sustainable development throughout the country.

The US ambassador, who was on Tuesday speaking on the podcast, Plaza Central with host Benjamin Gedan, believes Guyana, one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America and the Caribbean, is already on an impressive path of sustainable economic development.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch

While pointing to two major challenges Guyana is likely to encounter in the areas of inclusion and corruption, in light the massive wealth being accrued owing to the oil and gas sector, the US ambassador said the country has several models that can direct its path.

“They [Government] really are going to have to keep their eye on the ball. But there are many models for them to follow of what not to do, and they are truly educating themselves in those areas and addressing those issues. It is an ethnically divided society and so they will need to focus on inclusion and there have been many efforts to do so far,” the US Ambassador stated.

She also spoke of the PPP/C Administration’s measures to support vulnerable groups in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, massive flooding and other external economic factors.

The United States, Ambassador Lynch said is encouraging and supporting the government in its efforts aimed at sustainable economic growth in all communities.

“So, we’re encouraging them to focus on efforts that will create a sustainable growth for the entire country, no matter ethnicity, no matter race, no matter gender, and no matter geography. Because there’s a bit of a rural-urban divide here, too. We are encouraging them to make sure that the Indigenous communities, for example, in the hinterland areas in rural Guyana can also benefit,” she noted.

Since taking office in August 2020, the government has been meeting with residents in communities across the country, listening to their concerns and providing, in many instances, immediate support.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in a recent live broadcast reassured of his administration’s commitment to development in every community.

The government has also been making strides in reducing the gap between the coast and hinterland by making services and other opportunities available in remote areas.

The president’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative is also indicative of the administration’s commitment to bridging the ethnic divide. President Ali and his Cabinet members have also called out the opposition for its ongoing race baiting politics, given its damaging effects to society.

As it relates to the ambassador’s call for caution to avoid corruption, the administration has been working to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels of the governance structure, with the passage of key legislation.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently applauded the PPP/C Government on its progress in strengthening Guyana’s anti-corruption framework and fiscal transparency. At the just concluded 2022 Article IV consultation with the Government of Guyana, the IMF highlighted several pillars that have been fortified by the government to ensure transparency and a stand against corruption.

These pillars include the Integrity Commission, the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), the Auditor General Reports, and the implementation of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives (EITI).

Each pillar plays an important role in government’s transformative agenda, which makes provision for increased government expenditure in areas such as housing, healthcare, education, agriculture, and other critical sectors.

This promotes good governance, openness, transparency and improved public accountability.

