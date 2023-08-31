US, Guyana partnership yielded remarkable achievements – Ambassador Lynch

Outgoing United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, on Thursday, highlighted that collaborative efforts between Guyana and the US have yielded remarkable achievements in recent years.

In her farewell media engagement at the Herdmanston Lodge, Ambassador Lynch said these achievements were realised through partnerships with the government, private sector, and civil society, all dedicated to promoting shared prosperity, security, and effective governance.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch

The ambassador noted that Guyana’s story of transformation has garnered the interest of many US investors, most notably the historic gas-to-energy partnership that holds the potential to significantly reduce the cost of electricity for Guyanese citizens.

She said the US will continue to support the preservation of Guyana’s biodiversity, and expressed the hope for more agreements similar to the significant US$750 million Carbon Credit deal with the US company Hess Corporation.

Importantly, she said, Guyana and the US have tripled their bilateral trade over the past four years.

“We contributed to that success by hosting multiple large trade missions and we’ll continue to do more on the commercial front,” Ambassador Lynch underscored.

She highlighted that the US Government’s dedication to Guyana’s security and territorial integrity remains steadfast.

This commitment is demonstrated through partnerships aimed at training hundreds of security professionals and government experts in various areas, including financial audits, equipping them to combat human trafficking and enhance community policing.

“The excellent collaboration and continued partnership between the United States and the Guyanese law enforcement community, has helped improve the capacity of Guyana’s police and defense forces and overall security sector,” the ambassador said.

Through significant exchange programmes, partnerships, and engagement with civil society, the US has also played a crucial role in enhancing the skills and abilities of Guyanese youth and young professionals.

Ambassador Lynch emphasised that the US will continue its collaboration within critical sectors such as governance, economic development, and security, as well as invest in the country’s growing civil society.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

