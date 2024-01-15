US$150,000 Kitchen, conference Hall commissioned at Windsor Forest Primary School

The students and teachers of the Windsor Forest Primary School, Region Three, are now benefitting from a new kitchen and conference hall which was commissioned on Friday.

The modern kitchen and hall costs approximately US $150,000 and was constructed by the CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL).

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand delivering her speech at the commissioning event

Aurora Gold Mines contributed $2.1 million towards the furnishing of the building with amenities including air conditioning units, projectors and laptops. Meanwhile, Power China donated televisions, refrigerators, and fans.

This project was completed in four months since the commencement of works in August 2023.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand expressed her gratitude to the companies who donated to the project.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan

She said that the commissioning of the facility corresponds with the 171st anniversary of the Chinese Arrival in Guyana, making it a dual celebration. The minister said further that the Chinese community continue to make a valuable contribution to Guyana’s development.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, placed emphasis on the Chinese companies’ partnership and support to the government of Guyana.

Attendees being treated to traditional Chinese dragon dance

Additionally, the Headteacher of Windsor Forest Primary School, Leela Inderdeo, alluded to the expanded benefits the new facility would extend to the community.

She thanked the various personnel and companies responsible for the success of the project.

