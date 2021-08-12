Use ‘Because We Care’ grant for its intended purpose

– Minister Croal

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal MP, has urged parents from the Moruca sub-region of Barima-Waini to use the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant for its intended purpose.

The Minister made this appeal during his address to parents and guardians of students enrolled at schools in Santa Rosa, Karaburi, Wallaba, and Kwebana, Region One.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal interacts with this teacher and parent

Minister Croal is among several Ministers who have fanned out to the sub-region to distribute the $87 million to students there.

“You have the flexibility. You have the freedom. You will determine on behalf of your child, how you will spend it,” he said.

At the same time, the Minister called on parents, especially fathers, to play a more active role in their children’s education.

“As parents, we leave too much of our children’s development on the teachers.

“We want the teachers to be the teachers, to be the social worker, to be the parent, to be everything.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal MP delivers remarks at a school in the Moruca sub-region

He said parents should spend time reviewing their children’s work so that they would have a good understanding of how they are performing.

Meanwhile, as preparations move apace for the September reopening of schools, the Government is urging teachers and the adult population to get vaccinated against a severe form of COVID-19.

“If we are so concerned about our children’s future and want to see things going back to normalcy… then we have a responsibility to ensure that we are vaccinated,” he said.

Parents from Moruca sub-region

On the subject of vaccination of teachers, Minister Croal revealed that only a third of teachers in Region One have been vaccinated. He said teachers who will be serving Guyana’s children must be immunised. The Minister also said Government has a responsibility to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic no longer hampers the development and education of children.