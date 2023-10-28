Venezuela Parliament Still Suspended as a Member of the IPU-Speaker Nadir Elected as Vice Chairman of Latin American and the Caribbean (GRULAC) Group

Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) reported at the 147 IPU Assembly in Luanda, Angola, that Venezuela remained suspended from the institution as there remain questions concerning the legitimacy and recognition of the two competing Parliaments in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Speaker Nadir was elected as the Vice Chairman of the GRULAC, he will serve with the Hon. Deputy of the Mexican Congress, Mrs. Sofia Carvajal Isunza the elected Chairman. The GRULAC is the Geo-Political Group of the IPU comprising twenty-six countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Hon. Sofia Carvajal Isunza of Mexico elected Chairman of the GRULAC with Speaker Nadir as Vice Chairman

Speaker Nadir was the opening contributor to the general debate of the one hundred and eighty (180) members Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Luanda, Angola. Under the theme of Parliamentary action for peace, justice and strong institutions, Nadir said that for countries like Guyana this theme was most apt today as more hot spots are emerging, including the extant threat of Venezuela to Guyana.

The Speaker has invited both the IPU president Tulia Ackson, who the Guyana delegation supported for the Presidency of the IPU and the Chairman of GRULAC Hon. Sofia Carvajal Isunza to make a visit to Guyana as a priority.

The Guyana Delegation (L to R). Carlleta Charles, Speaker Nadir, Hon Dwan Hasting-Williams, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs

Guyana and Suriname have been keeping the Caricom and the Caribbean flags flying at the IPU, over past few years. The Commonwealth of the Bahamas was accepted as a member this year. Leader of the Bahamian Delegation the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Minister of Labour and the Public Service, said that she credited Guyana and Speaker Nadir with assisting and guiding their application for membership into this prestigious body.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, which was established in 1889, is now an organization of one hundred and eighty parliaments.

President elect of the IPU the Hon Tulia Ackson of Tanzania with the Guyana Delegation

Guyana was represented at this IPU Assembly by Speaker Manzoor Nadir, The Hon. Anil Nandlall and the Hon. Dawn Hastings–Williams, who are members of the General Council of the IPU. The Clerk Sherlock Isaacs and International Affairs Coordinator Carlleta Charles completed the delegation.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall and Speaker Nadir, expressing appreciation to the Hon Carolina Cerqueira Speaker of the Angola Assembly

Warmest thanks from IPU President elect of the IPU, Tulia Ackson for supporting her for the Presidency

