Viable tourism experience could be built from monuments, historical landmarks -Minister Walrond

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, MP, said Guyana’s historical monuments, buildings and landmarks could add to a viable tourism experience for visitors in the Kingston, Georgetown community.

She made the remark Tuesday, during the unveiling of the indigenous mural at the Canada High Commission, High Street, Kingston.

“I’m sure persons much more qualified than I am, would be able to unearth much more, that is of historical significance in the immediate vicinity on which a viable tourism experience could be built. This mural will add to the interesting blend of the classical and the modern features in the area,” she said.

The minister said persons visiting hotels may want to tour the Kingston area because of the tourist attractions there.

“I think that visitors to the hotels which are within a stone’s throw of this spot (Canadian High Commission) could be persuaded to spend an hour or two on a guided tour of historical Kingston…the architectural and other features within only a few blocks of this spot combine to constitute a rich and interesting tapestry of our colonial and post-colonial history which I believe are of such a nature that a worthwhile tourism experience can be made,” Minister Walrond said.

She added that eco-tourism is a main component in the development of the tourism sector. She said initiatives taken by the government are forged in partnership with Amerindian communities to support and develop the sector.

“Eco-tourism is a principal component of our overall tourism strategy and any of our eco-tourism initiatives are being forged in partnership with the indigenous communities…

It was to demonstrate our commitment to our indigenous nations, in our tourism industry, that we launched tourism awareness month in the indigenous community of St. Cuthbert’s Mission.”

Minister Walrond also related that the country is grappling with “disproportionate levels of poverty” in the indigenous communities, as well as a devastating impact on traditional lifestyles.

This has led to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s commitment to invest more in Amerindian communities, to address the developmental gaps between those communities and others across the country.