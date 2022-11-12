Search

Vice President in UAE engaging senior government officials, investors

November 12, 2022

Hon. Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he is engaging senior Government Officials and investors.

General matters of cooperation and investments were discussed during his meeting with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum.

Vice President, Hon. Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and H.E. Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation

Dr. Jagdeo also met with H.E. Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation where a number of issues were discussed including strengthening the role and interest of the South in the Global Multilateral System and Climate Change negotiations. A bilateral Agreement on Cyber Security was formalized between Guyana and the UAE.

Meeting with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum

Other high-level meetings were held with Dubai Ports (DP) World and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

High-level meeting with officials from Dubai Ports (DP) World and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on areas of mutual interest and cooperation

The Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo is accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Minister Deodat Indar and National ICT Advisor Mr. Daryl Akeung.

Further engagements will be held in UAE over the next few days.

High-level meeting with officials from Dubai Ports (DP) World and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on areas of mutual interest and cooperation
CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.