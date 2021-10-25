Visiting high-level Barbadian team sees more investment opportunities here

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, on Sunday met with the high-level Barbados Housing and Investment Mission team at the Watooka Guest House Linden, Region 10.

Headed by Barbadian Minister of Transport, Works and Maintenance, Dr. William Duguid, the visiting delegation arrived in Guyana last Friday to seek investment opportunities and strengthen trade relations between the two Caricom nations.

Minister of Public Work, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP engaging the Barbadian delegation at the Watooka Guest House, on Sunday.

Dr. Duguid said the fact-finding undertaking has already identified many areas for investments.

“We have done a lot of travelling around from various locations and we are going to see also what is available here from the quarry point of view, [We are] looking for sources for sand and crusher run for our road construction,” the Barbadian minister told DPI.

Similarly, he said his country will seek to export cement to Guyana, since it has an effective plant. He said too that Guyana can receive bitumen from Barbados.

Minister of Public Work, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP and Barbadian Minister of Transport, Works and Maintenance, Dr. William Duguid during a site visit in Linden on Sunday.

“So far, we have seen lots of promises and lots of opportunities for synergies with both nations … the future of Guyana and our trade relations look so bright. I am really happy with how things are going,” Dr. Duguid noted.

The move for the two countries to begin investment relations and development stemmed from bilateral discussion between His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali and Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

President Ali had initiated talks with Prime Minister Mottley last October in Barbados, during the 15th Session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD 15).

Barbadian Minister of Transport, Works and Maintenance, Dr. William Duguid, Chetram Brothers Sawmil and Zinc Manufacturing.

Minister Edghill said the three-day visit by the Barbadian delegation, shows that Caricom is working effectively, and that leaders can use their political will to rise above challenges and obstacles for development.

“We have seen that with His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali and Suriname’s President, Chan Santokhi, and now this is a second demonstration of an engagement started between President Ali and Prime Minister Mia Mottley and here we are as Cabinet level ministers exploring and following up on those discussions to ensure that they become reality.

Whatever we are doing, we want to ensure it benefits all of our people. It must lend to the development of Caricom, it must strengthen the resolve that we have to make the Caribbean a zone that is free from poverty,” Minister Edghill stated.

Barbadian Minister of Transport, Works and Maintenance, Dr. William Duguid, Chetram and Minister of Public Work, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP during the visit to the Chetram Brothers Sawmil and Zinc Manufacturing in Linden, on Sunday.

The delegation also toured several facilities in the mining town including the Chetram Brothers Sawmill and Zinc Manufacturing, where the possibility of exporting high quality wood to Barbados was also discussed.

Minister Edghill stated that trading opportunities like these will definitely advance the Caribbean into a first world environment.

“We should not always be left behind just being referred to as a small island or third world countries, but we must be recognised for what we are doing. We can’t do it all by ourself, but certainly together we can get it done, and I think that’s what we are doing,” Minister Edghill underscored.

The delegation will continue its site viewing mission on Monday.