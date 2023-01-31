Visiting WFP team discusses food security, climate vulnerability, other areas with gov’t

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, on Monday joined Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips in a meeting with representatives of the World Food Programme (WFP).

The visiting delegation included the WFP’s Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Ms Lola Castro; Senior Director for the Strategic Partnerships Division, Mr Stanlake Samkange; Representative and Country Director, WFP, Mr Regis Chapman, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Guyana, Ms Yeşim Oruç.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, WFP’s Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Ms Lola Castro and members of the visiting delegation

According to the foreign ministry, the discussion centred on areas of food security measures, climate crises and vulnerability, mitigation financing, and disaster preparedness.

Prime Minister Phillips stated that Guyana sees itself as a global leader in food security and outlined local and regional initiatives such as the Barbados Black Belly Sheep, Brackish Water Shrimp and the Hatching Egg projects.

The WFP is the leading humanitarian organisation saving lives and changing lives, delivering food assistance in emergencies, and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.

WFP works closely with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), as well as with more than 900 national and international NGOs to provide food assistance and tackle the underlying causes of hunger.

The WFP’s visiting team is also expected to meet with His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to discuss additional areas for collaboration.

Meanwhile, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the UN agency that is specialised in leading the international efforts to defeat hunger, in collaboration with University of the West Indies (UWI) have taken steps to commence a ‘Price of Healthy Diet’ Survey in Guyana.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and WFP’s Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Ms Lola Castro

Notably, Guyana will host the 38th session of the FAO Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean, in 2024.

This Regional Conference is the most important meeting of the member countries of FAO in Latin America and the Caribbean; it allows them to face common challenges and set FAO’s regional priorities every two years.

In addition to the ‘Price of Healthy Diet’ survey being implemented, FAO’s collaboration with the government is also expected to see additional farmers receiving support through the distribution of farming implements valued at GY$10 million.

President Ali, in an engagement with the diaspora in September 2022 said his government is managing the country in a way that will enable Guyana to lead in climate, energy, and food security, which will ensure sustainability, resilience and prosperity.

“We want to position Guyana through the leveraging of our natural assets, through the leveraging of our natural competitive advantage, position Guyana at the front seat of all three of these areas,” the president stated at the engagement.

