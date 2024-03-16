VP Jagdeo calls out media houses for mischaracterising his Babu Jaans’s speech

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has voiced his displeasure with certain sections of the media for mischaracterising his recent speech at Babu Jaan, Region Six which was held in honour of the party’s founder and Former President, Dr Cheddi Jagan.

He clarified during a press conference at the Office of the President on Thursday, that his comments were not aimed at targeting individuals who seek to challenge the party’s track record, but rather those who spread misinformation and falsehoods about the government’s policies and initiatives.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Dr Jagdeo stressed that Guyana is a free country where anyone is welcome to test in the forthcoming elections, reminding that it was the PPP/C Administration who worked hard to create an environment where anyone can contest.

“We have fought for the freedom for people to contest elections. But if you distort our track record and we may not be as vocal about defending our track record now… don’t believe that it’s weakness that we’re doing this out of. At the appropriate time we’ll respond,” he said.

He went on to emphasise, “That’s not a threat to anyone. You’re free to join the political realm. That’s the kind of country we have, but you can’t be thin-skinned when you get criticised too.”

VP Jagdeo also expressed his concern about the highly politicized media environment that the government has had to navigate through since taking office in 2020.

“Their objective is political. They go around flashing media credentials and saying: oh, you’re hostile to media,” the vice president stated.

Nevertheless, the vice president said the government remain committed to engagement with the media

Dr Jagdeo previously voiced his concern that the constant lies and misinformation swirling in the public domain is taking away from time that can spent addressing serious issues, relative to social welfare and the various policies being implemented.

“It’s really tough to tackle policy-related issues in an environment where you don’t have an opposition that speaks to policy on a weekly basis. It’s into gimmicks and then you have a section of the media,” he had bemoaned.

