VP Jagdeo enourages NDCs to map vacant land for new community projects

Following through on its commitment to safer and cleaner communities, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday encouraged Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to identify all available vacant land, specifically public reserves. This, he said, will help to facilitate the development of commercial zones, increase parking, and create new recreational spaces for local communities.

Dr Jagdeo explained the benefits that will result from mapping vacant land in an impromptu speech at a Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development meeting on Thursday that brought together chairpersons, vice chairpersons, overseers, councillors, and other key personnel from various NDCs.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo speaks with NDC workers along the East Coast Demerara on Thursday

“Between now and January 15, I want you to identify all the free land that you have, reserves, not for the purpose of giving some businessmen the land, because often the businessmen go and start squatting,” he said.

Once land identification is done, the government will create development plans for each site. In this context, the vice president urged staff from sea defence, public works, and related sectors to collaborate with the NDCs and regional authorities to carefully evaluate these areas, including those already impacted by squatting.

These were among the major concerns highlighted by community members during the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) election campaign ahead of the September 1, 2025, polls.

A member of the audience raises a concern at the meeting

“I want all of you to start looking at the assets under your NDC and in the big villages and start mapping this out. So, we can…fulfill several promises by investing in those areas,” he emphasised.

The project will help improve the livelihoods of taxi drivers, barbershops, car wash attendants, and other small businesses that won’t be disrupted by the large development taking place.

VP Jagdeo reminded those present that the plan is part of a broader vision that includes more recreational spaces where children, the elderly, and families can relax, exercise, and socialise, contributing to healthier lifestyles and stronger community bonds.

This is one aspect of the government’s drive for modern and safer communities. In fact, Dr Jagdeo revealed that drainage plans for each community are being mapped out and will soon be launched.

To ensure communities are safer, the government will allocate resources in the 2026 National Budget to procure 4,000 cameras that will be installed in each area. Also, 90,000 streetlights will be installed nationwide, ensuring the safety and comfort of residents.

Additionally, significant focus will be placed on improved garbage collection, as the PPP’s general secretary urged the NDCs to focus on the needs of the people and ensure the equipment is used for its intended purpose.

The local bodies were also encouraged to conduct themselves professionally at all times.

Minister Priya Manickchand and her Deputy Permanent Secretary, Dr Josh Kanhai, facilitated the gathering.