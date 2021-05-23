Waikrebi Toshao leads by example with first COVID-19 jab

-encourages residents to do the same

Toshao of Waikrebi village, Region One (Barima-Waini) Mr. Eric Williams, on Thursday, led by example when he took his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and called on residents of the Moruca sub-region to do the same.

Before Mr. Williams, only the Community Health Worker (CHW) and Headmaster of the Primary School had taken the vaccine.

The Toshao said he wants his entire village of approximately 2,000 residents to be vaccinated against the deadly disease.

Toshao of Waikrebi village, Mr. Eric Williams displays his COVID-19 immunisation card.

“I am glad the COVID -19 vaccines are out. I want everyone in my village to be vaccinated. You are free to get vaccinated since it is important for your health,” he told villagers.

Another villager soon followed the Toshao, taking her first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Waikrebi was one of several areas visited last week by a specialist medical team headed by the Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo. He encouraged residents to protect themselves and their families against the deadly disease. Dr. Mahadeo assured them that the Government remains committed to providing proper health care for all Guyanese, regardless of where they live.

Meanwhile, the Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region One, Dr. Steven Cheefoon, said Waikrebi is among the few vaccine-resistant communities because of misinformation. He noted, however, that it would not stop the vaccination teams from doing their work.

The RHO said Toshao Williams’s example was progress made

“Today we gained success, we managed to convince the Toshao to take the vaccine, and after he took his vaccine, another resident came up and took the vaccine also. We think that this is a success and hope with his influence, more and more persons take the step towards being vaccinated,” Dr. Cheefoon said.

He added that because of its location and logging trade, Waikrebi residents frequently interact with coastlanders and therefore need the added protection.

The Government last week secured another consignment of the Sputnik V vaccines purchased from Russia. Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony had also announced that another 600,000 doses of vaccines were being acquired to vaccinate the country’s adult population fully.