Wakenaam and Leguan to benefit from major infrastructural development

Residents of Wakenaam and Leguan Islands, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are set to benefit from major infrastructural development, as a number of road projects are being rolled out.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Wednesday conducted several road inspections on the islands to ensure the works are being carried out according to specification.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting works in Leguan with engineers and contractors

He noted that, “The Government has made significant interventions at both Leguan and Wakenaam. I don’t think that anything that is happening now compares to what has been before. This is a humongous effort that we make to bring relief to the people.”

The minister highlighted that more than 60 infrastructural projects were awarded amounting to billions of dollars, which created employment for residents of both islands.

Road works in Leguan, Region Three

Upon inspection of the road works, the minister addressed some minor land disputes that are hindering some of the ongoing road projects.

“The ones that have problems are the ones that have disputes in terms of markings of land ownership. So, we have to engage the lands and surveys department to get some resolution to those issues so that we can get on with the works,” he said.

Ongoing infrastructural works in Wakenaam, Region Three

List of infrastructural projects for Wakenaam and Leguan Islands:

Lot 107, rehabilitation of the Main Access to Sarah Cremation Site, Wakenaam. This is being executed by Pooran Manman General Contracting Services to the tune of $36,680,448.

Lot 339, construction of heavy-duty timber revetment, to some 150 metres at Ridge Western Side Wakenaam Island by C. Persaud and Son Construction and Supplies Services to the sum of $12,161,000.

Lot 340, rehabilitation of the Main Access Road to Wakenaam Secondary School, Wakenaam Island by Farouk Construction to the tune of $12,452,100.

Lot 341, rehabilitation of the Main Entrance to the Community Centre Ground, Goed Success, Wakenaam Island by Nazeer’s General Hardware to the sum of $9,285,400.

Lot 342, rehabilitation of the Southern Perimeter to San Souci Primary School, Wakenaam Island by Harry Enterprise to the tune of $13,732,500.

Lot 343, rehabilitation of Market Street, Melville, Wakenaam Island by Barber and Sons Construction at a cost of $13,670,250.

Lot 344, rehabilitation to Entrance to Mandir Street, Belle Plaine, Wakenaam Island by S. Singh Construction Service to the tune of $12,577,450.

Lot 345, rehabilitation of Mandir Street, Zeelandia, Wakenaam Island by Khan’s Enterprise at a cost of $13,913,400.

Lot 346, rehabilitation of Mandir Cross street, Belle Plaine, Wakenaam Island by Nazeer’s General Hardware, to the tune of $13,477,950.

Lot 347, rehabilitation of 2nd Cross Street (Anil Street), Belle Plaine, Wakenaam Island by Harry Enterprise at a cost of $14,029,500.

Lot 348, rehabilitation of Tanna Street, Belle Plaine, Wakenaam Island by Barber and Sons Construction to the tune of $15,552,400.

Lot 349, construction of heavy-duty timber revetment, 190 metres, Ridge Southern Side, Wakenaam Island by AJ Persaud Construction to the tune of $16,872,000.

Lot 350, rehabilitation of Kalika Street, Belle Plaine Wakenaam Island, by S. Singh Construction, at a cost of $17,838,400.

Lot 351, rehabilitation of Main Access Road to San Souci Primary School, Wakenaam Island by Farouk Construction at the sum of $21,855,000.

Lot 352, rehabilitation of Circle Street, Goed Success, Wakenaam Island by Khan Enterprise at a cost of $33,530,100.

Lot 353, rehabilitation of Eastern Perimeter to San Souci Primary School, Wakenaam Island by HP Rampersaud to the tune of $25,506,625.

Lot 354, rehabilitation of Melville Cross Street, Wakenaam Island by S. Singh Construction, to the tune of $25,127,000.

Lot 355, rehabilitation of Western Perimeter to San Souci Primary School, Wakenaam Island by Khan Enterprise, totalling $39,506,300.

Lot 356, rehabilitation of Elizabeth Lane, Melville, Wakenaam Island, by Khan Enterprise totalling $38,963,400.

Lot 357, rehabilitation of Northern Perimeter of San Souci Primary School, Wakenaam Island, by Khan’s Enterprise, totalling $38,963,400.

Lot 358, rehabilitation of Main Road, Maria Johanna to Ridge, Wakenaam Island, by IB contracting, totalling $72,109,000.

Lot 359, rehabilitation of Jaikarran Scheme, Belle Plaine Wakenaam Island by Khan’s Enterprise, totalling $78,245,500.

Lot 168, rehabilitation of Crematorium Dam, Leguan by Pooran Manman General Contracting Services, totalling $43,630,350.

Lot 229, Rehabilitation of Success Street, Leguan, by Khan’s Enterprise, totalling $33,660,828.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

