Wakenaam Hospital to undergo major rehabilitation

Residents of Wakenaam Island, Region Three, will soon be provided with an advanced medical facility, as the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital will undergo major rehabilitation works.

With rehabilitation, residents can expect a more comfortable environment, along with adequate supplies to enhance service delivery.

The hospital will also see the presence of additional health workers, which will majorly improve its efficiency.

Rehabilitation works will commence following the tendering process.

As such, the Ministry of Health has since opened bids at the Ministry of Finance (MOF), and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for the project.

As per normal, bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedure, specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

Persons can uplift the bidding documents at the Accounts Department of the Ministry of Health compound, at Brickdam, Georgetown, between Monday to Thursday from 09:00hrs to 16:30hrs, and on Friday from 09:00hrs to 15:30hrs.

Bids are required to be submitted at the NPTAB at lot 49 Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, no later than Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The rehabilitation and construction of hospitals and health facilities are just one of the many ways in which the government is modernising the health sector.

