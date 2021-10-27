“We are running out of time to fight global warming” – PM Phillips

Prime Minister retired Brigadier Mark Phillips said the world is running out of time to fight global warming, and therefore governments must heed the global call to build momentum to increase investments in green infrastructure.

The Prime Minister made the comments Wednesday, during the commissioning ceremony for the solar photovoltaic grid tied systems at the Ministry of Agriculture, Brickdam.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips

The Prime Minister who has responsibility for the energy sector, underscored the critical role of renewable energy.

“Renewable and clean energy play a pivotal role in fostering economic growth, energy security, job creation and poverty alleviation in a cost-effective manner, while contributing to climate change mitigation.”

He said the commissioning demonstrates a step in the right direction for the country, towards a low carbon future.

The project is a collaborative venture between the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc., the Organisation of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha.

Purposed to reduce emissions in the agricultural sector, the project complements the government’s low carbon development agenda.

This component of the project costs $6.3 million. It provides 10 kilowatts of grid tied solar power to the OAS office and 20 kilowatts of grid tied power to the IICA office, both in the compound of the Agriculture Ministry.

It is part of a wider regional programme implemented through GIZ TAPSEC (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit’s Technical Assistance Programme for Sustainable Energy in the Caribbean) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat.

According to GPL’s Divisional Director of Projects, Ryan Ross, the primary objective is to provide technical assistance to regional utility companies in Jamaica, Belize, Barbados and Guyana, to develop the Integrated Utility Service (IUS) model, thereby demonstrating its viability.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar commended the solar initiative for its cost saving benefits.

“Today is testament of renewable energy using photovoltaic system. The source of the energy is clean and the cost savings is something that is unmatched. Renewable energy continues to be the cheapest form and the world is transitioning to that.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, said the time has come for Guyana to act, and its solar agenda will help it to achieve its emission reduction goals.

“Climate change is one of the biggest threats facing our society and our government has been leading the action locally to reduce emission through the low carbon development strategy, which sets out Guyana’s vision for balancing national development and global climate action.”

Plaque commemorating the commissioning of the solar photo voltaic grid systems in the compound of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister Indar said that the government’s goal is for 90 per cent of Guyana’s generated electricity to come from renewable energy sources.

This will be achieved through the execution of the government’s comprehensive agenda to diversify and clean up the energy mix.

Joining virtually were GIZ TAPSEC programme leader, Simon Zellner; OAS Assistant Secretary General, Nestor Mendez; IICA Director General, Dr. Manuel Otero; and Assistant Secretary General at CARICOM, Joseph Cox.