‘We must continue to show patriotism, unity’ – Min. Mustapha

With the recent ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) relating to the border controversy case, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha has reemphasised the need for all Guyanese to continue to show their patriotism which highlights a unified nation.

The minister made the remarks on Saturday during the annual open day activity at Mahaica-Mahaicony-Abary-Agriculture Development Authority (MMA-ADA) office at Onverwagt, Region Five.

On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that until it renders a definitive verdict in the border case, Venezuela shall not take any actions that may impair Guyana’s jurisdiction over the Essequibo area. The court issued temporary orders meant to prevent any escalation by a majority ruling.

“We had the provisional order from the ICJ and all of us are very happy to hear the pronouncement. But we must continue to show that kind of patriotism. We must continue to show that unity because what we are involved in now transcends political barriers. And we must always ensure that we strive to maintain that Essequibo belongs to Guyana,” the agriculture minister posited.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister Mustapha highlighted that every single Guyanese locally and overseas has been supporting the country and will continue to uphold its territorial integrity.

Over the last few weeks, the government, the private sector, and religious and social organisations have been spearheading various patriotic activities and sensitisation sessions throughout the country.

Minister Mustapha underlined that December 3 is specifically set aside for Guyanese to show their patriotism, through the circle of unity exercise.

He added “We will have a national activity across the country where communities, religious bodies, social organisation, and the entire country will be coming out to show their support for what we believe in. What we believe in is that the border between Guyana and Venezuela was settled in 1899. And we will continue to maintain that.”

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

