‘We will stand with people in good, bad times’ – President Ali

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivered a message of clarity and conviction on Saturday, as he stood before thousands of Guyanese who had gathered at the Everest Cricket Ground for a Family Fun Day hosted by the PPP/C.

In a brief and heartfelt address, the president pledged that his government would always walk with the people, through every high and low, every challenge and triumph.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“And in the last five years, we have shown you what honouring your trust is. We have shown you what honouring our commitment to you looks like and feels like,“ the president said. “We have shown you what love of service looks like and feels like.”

President Ali reminded those in attendance that leadership, for him and his party, isn’t a means to gain power or to control the lives of people for a period of five years.

“We are not an election party,” he said. “We are your partners every single day of the year…in the good times, in the bad times – every time, the People’s Progressive Party stands with the people.“

Since assuming office in August 2020, the government has made significant strides in advancing the lives of Guyanese. In keeping with its commitment, the government has invested significant resources in the construction of six regional hospitals in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six. Over 400 health facilities were upgraded, including 26 health centres and existing public hospitals such as the Lethem Regional Hospital in Region Nine.

Social initiatives, including the ‘Because We Care’ cash grants, old-age pensions and public assistance, have been doubled, injecting more disposable income into the hands of Guyanese.

In the housing sector, over 50,000 housing lots have been delivered, and 39,000 online scholarships have been awarded to Guyanese from different ethnic backgrounds and geographical locations.

And according to President Ali, “We are asking for the responsibility to work harder for your children, to work harder for our pensioners, to work harder for our men and women in uniform, to work harder for our farmers, our public servants, to work harder for every woman, every man, and every child, and to work harder always in the interest of this beautiful country, Guyana. That is what we seek responsibility for”.

Guyana’s president further stressed that the responsibility to lead the country and its people forward is not something to be taken lightly. This is why, he explained, the upcoming elections are more than just electing leaders. It is about ensuring the safety and security of Guyana.

“Our allies and our friends have signalled to us that there are people in this country who are dangerous to the national security…who will put at risk the sovereignty of this country because their dealings are intertwined with a particular country that is an enemy to Guyana.

President Ali went on to say that “the People’s Progressive Party has worked hard in building partnerships with our allies and friends, and we will never risk that. We will never gamble with that.”

The president also highlighted Guyana’s success on the global stage, which is now emerging as a key player in energy, climate and food security, noting that this was a direct result of strong leadership.

As Guyana charts a path forward, President Ali called on citizens and government alike to move in step, working together to build a nation where prosperity is shared and no one is left behind.