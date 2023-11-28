‘We will stand with you’ – Min. Benn tells Venezuelans residing here

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn on Sunday reiterated the importance of unity and collaboration in upholding the nation’s sovereignty.

The minister made the comment during a public show of solidarity held in Kingston, Georgetown which was organised by Venezuelans residing in Guyana

He reassured attendees that Venezuelans living in Guyana will continue to be treated with respect and dignity, reiterating that they are entitled to state protection.

“We view Venezuelans as our brothers and cousins. We, as a country, have always welcomed persons who are in distress. We have no reason to want to fight Venezuelans or even to disrespect Venezuelans.

“We are happy, having a country with a low population, to have people who will come to Guyana, to work to increase our population to help us develop Guyana together,” he assured.

The minister commended the group for its public support for Guyana’s sovereignty and affirmed that the 1899 Arbitral Award delivered a binding and perfect settlement of the matter.

A section of the gathering at the public show of solidarity in Kingston, Georgetown

“We stand together on the question of Essequibo that it belongs to Guyana,” the minister added.

Many of the attendees echoed the government’s call for the maintenance of peace and respect for international law and the 1899 Arbitral Award.

The government is actively engaging all Guyanese in a rigorous national awareness campaign to educate the public on the significance and the history of the border controversy, as well as Guyana’s position on the matter.

