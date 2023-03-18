‘Wellness Conference’ for September launch

Eating healthy and exercising daily is becoming a new norm worldwide. Locally, the Ministry of Health is working to promote this type of lifestyle to its citizens, in an effort to increase their life span.

Consequently, a ‘Wellness Conference’ will be launched by the ministry in September, where healthy lifestyle choices will be promoted.

Minister of Health Honourable Dr Frank Anthony

‘Wellness’ is the act of practicing healthy habits daily to attain better physical and mental health outcomes, so that people can live longer and healthier lives.

“We have a team from the U.S. that is also working with us on promoting wellness. So, we’re hoping to have a wellness conference in September and we’re working with that team to launch this conference,” health minister, Dr Frank Anthony revealed recently.

In addition, a department at the ministry is working to launch a programme that will promote healthy habits to the Guyanese population.

This will also reduce chronic non-communicable diseases, which have been the leading cause of mortality locally and worldwide. It will also ease pressure on the public healthcare system in Guyana.

“Our biggest threat now is the chronic non-communicable diseases. These bunch of diseases, whether it’s cardiovascular, diabetes and so forth, all of them are linked to people’s lifestyles,” Dr Anthony highlighted.

