West Ruimveldt residents embrace Gov’t community development role

Residents of West Ruimveldt, particularly those in the ‘Back Circle’ area, are set to benefit from major transformation as enhancement works are poised to commence in their community.

The community enhancement project was initiated by resident, Raulex Adams, driven by his vision for a better community for the young and senior citizens.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken engaging residents.

Adams reached out to the Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken, known for his active involvement in various community development initiatives.

Upon recognising the scope of the project, Commissioner Hicken sought the collaboration and expertise of Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

Residents identifying areas of improvement to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

The minister promptly responded to call of action by visiting the community on Friday, to assess the areas in need of improvement. He also addressed any longstanding concerns residents may have.

The outcome of the collaborative effort is poised to bring tangible benefits to the community, including upgraded drainage systems, a playground for children, and pavements for the elderly.

The hands-on approach underscores the government’s commitment to responsive, inclusive, and sustainable development practices.

This sentiment is underscored by Orin Allen, who expressed his gratitude for the minister’s direct involvement.

Orin Allen, resident.

Allen told the Department of Public Information (DPI), that “for long we in this situation here, the pavement is very low, the water can’t get no proper drainage or so. When the slightest rainfall around here is be flooded. So, I am glad to know he [minister] take the initiative and come to get it done.”

Loydia Ross shared similar sentiments.

Loydia Ross, resident.

“Well, I can tell you that we don’t have to get a lot of rain for this place to flood soon as the rain wink so we get flood. So, I am happy for this gesture because it is going to help us a lot. It will help the community, it will help the children most of all. They will have a playground to play instead of traversing on the road where cars does be coming steady…so I am happy for the development,” she told DPI.

Floyd Stewart, resident.

Floyd Stewart, who has taken it upon himself to clean the community, expressed his satisfaction with the collaborative efforts between residents and government officials

Stewart said, “I feel proud that Mr Hickens and Minister along with Mr Raulex cooperate with us to get it to be done like this and I feel proud to know that my community is enhancing right now.”

Nadia Burrowes, resident.

Nadia Burrowes also highlighted the adverse effects of poor drainage on recreational activities and public health.

“The drainage are really affecting us because normally when we was teenagers we use to run in the gutter, play gamp, play on the field, now we can’t do those stuff. The garbage around, the gutter fulling up, everybody building high over the gutter so you can’t get to dig properly over the gutter so it is affecting us. So, I surely thank the minister for coming out to be a part of West Ruimveldt now,” Burrowes stated.

Engineers from the Ministry of Public Works will be executing assessment works during the course of the week to identify the way forward.

