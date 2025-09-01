‘We’ve put in the work, victory ahead’ – VP Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has expressed confidence about his party’s victory as he cast his ballot at St Paul’s Primary School, along the East Coast of Demerara, during Monday’s general and regional elections.

Shortly after voting, the vice president spoke with members of the media, saying, “It is a great day for Guyana.” Apart from minor glitches, he noted that the process has been smooth countrywide.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo arrives at St Paul’s Primary School

He said he is confident about the ruling party’s victory, which would not be based on chance, but on the PPP/C’s aggressive work over the past five years.

Dr Jagdeo added that voters are conscious of the risks to their prosperity and futures, and he believes the PPP/C stands as the best option.

“We’ve put in the work, we have gone across the country, we’ve had great feedback…It’s heading in one direction, which is a PPP victory,” VP Jagdeo expressed.

He also reminded supporters that elections are ultimately decided by votes cast and urged supporters to “make sure that you get out there and vote and let’s cement this victory.”

When asked about the turnout, Dr Jagdeo noted that the party has been closely monitoring the process and is so far satisfied with the early response.

VP Jagdeo further acknowledged that several minor issues had arisen, such as faulty stamps and delays at certain polling places, but explained that these were routine and promptly addressed by GECOM.

VP Jagdeo speaks with the media after casting his vote

He also dismissed attempts by opposition leaders to magnify these matters, referencing an incident in Sophia where the opposition leader reportedly interfered with polling arrangements.

The vice president also responded to allegations of ‘vote-buying’, saying, “If there is a clear case where there is evidence of someone buying votes, then this is illegal. GECOM should take immediate action and call in the police on this matter,” he contended.

VP Jagdeo condemned what he described as a campaign of intimidation and deception by the opposition, particularly its targeting of Afro-Guyanese who support the PPP.

He accused APNU of resorting to falsehoods, racial rhetoric, and curated social media strategies to avoid scrutiny.

VP Jagdeo poses with a resident of Plaisance at the St Paul’s Primary School