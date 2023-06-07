White Water Primary School to benefit from $28M extension

Students of White Water Primary School, Mabaruma, Region One are set to benefit from an improved learning environment, as extension works to the tune of $28 million will be executed at the facility.

The construction and maintenance of educational facilities remain high on the government’s agenda, to provide enhanced access to quality education at every level.

In February, the National Assembly approved some $94.4 billion for the education sector in budget 2023.

As part of the capital programme, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Barima-Waini is inviting qualified persons to submit bids for the extension of the school in accordance with the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) regulation.

Additionally, the electrical grid at Barabina will be renovated and expanded at a cost of over $20.8 million. The expansion will help to improve the electricity supply to residents.

Bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures as specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

Interested bidders may obtain further information from the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Mabaruma Administration Office.

Bids must be addressed to the Chairman, NPTAB, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown no later than 9:00 am on Tuesday, June 27.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

