WIIN in Business Workshop commenced today – 350 Women to benefit in first of two

On May 10th, 2022, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security through the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute launched its first WIIN in Business Workshop at Cove and John, East Coast Demerara. The workshop will run for three days, training up and coming women entrepreneurs in practical business skills, how to write a business plan, network and access financing. The workshop caters to 2021 WIIN graduates, women entrepreneurs, and women-owned businesses and startups.

During the opening ceremony, Hon. Dr Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services & Security encouraged participants in their pursuit of entrepreneurship and urged them to utilize the practical aspects of the workshop and leave furnished with requisite information and documents to get started.

Speaking to participants Minister Persaud said, “this is where it gets very exciting, because it is important to look outside of the norms, to find your niche in your community and in the wider country, look for creative ways that your business could provide solutions and services.”

The idea of the WIIN in Business Workshops is for women to create their own employment and their own opportunities rather to seek employment in their pursuit to being financially independent. When asked by Minister Persaud if financial stability and independence is what they wanted, the room responded with a unanimous “yes!”.

Minister Persaud further reiterated, “Once a woman in a home is financially independent, once she is empowered, that home becomes more stable because she is able to provide for her family, she is able to look after herself and she is able to fully understand her inherent potential.”

Minister Persaud emphasized that WIIN in Business is not just a “talk shop” but a workshop.

The Ministry has partnered with several entities to provide practical guidance on how to create an effective business plan, source financing, and register their businesses.

Partners included the Small Business Bureau, Centre for Local Business Development, Guyana Tourism Authority, Nations Incorporated, Demerara Bank, Republic Bank Guyana Limited and Scotiabank Guyana, Guyana Revenue Authority among others.

The workshop runs for three days from May 10th – 12th, with a different group of participants each day. Approximately 350 women are expected to be trained during these first workshop sessions.

Altogether, over 700 participants registered for the workshop. However, due to this overwhelming response additional workshops are being scheduled to facilitate the high demand and will be announced shortly on the via the Ministry’s social media platforms. Some of these will be held in other regions based on the applications of interest.

