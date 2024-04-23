‘Without peace, we cannot have democracy’ – Min. Teixeira

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira on Monday reaffirmed her view that democracy in any country is integral in maintaining peace, stability, and economic development.

The minister made these remarks at the first in several sessions facilitated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the University of Guyana UG), and the European Union (EU).

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

Minister Teixeira delivered a detailed presentation on the state of democracy across the world, underscoring the fact that the global system continues to deal developing countries an unfair hand in access to financing and debt servicing.

“Fundamentally, the world order has remained the same. We’re still in a world of inequalities, unfair trade, unfair global financial systems, that perpetuate inequalities and provide ground for conflict, abject poverty, contradictions and extremism,” she highlighted.

The governance minister asserted that it is also the role of citizens to support the continued push towards a free and democratic world.

“One of the lessons [that come from] democracy is that it is our duty as citizens, no matter which country we belong to, to protect and guard and preserve human rights and democracy. Constitutions can give you those rights. But if you don’t protect them, they’re just on a piece of paper,” Minister Teixeira posited.

Addressing the dozens of youths gathered in the audience, the minister then advised that young people should play a greater role in safeguarding democracy by knowing their history. Then, a concerted effort must be placed on building on the foundation left by those who laid the path for democracy to be restored in Guyana in 1992.

“Your generation now, the younger generation, carries the mantle and responsibility of building on the shoulders, that you walk on the shoulders that came before you…as I did when I was in my 20s on those who went before me,” she reminded.

“Without democracy, we can’t have peace. Without peace, we can’t have democracy. Without peace, we cannot have sustainable development. They are all interlinked,” Minister Teixeira added.

Also delivering remarks at the event was the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Marcela Rios Tabar.

Tabar pointed out in her presentation that Guyana has been almost above average in terms of gender participation in politics, highlighting this as democratic progress in the Latin American and Caribbean Region.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, members of the diplomatic corps, Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Dr Paloma Mohamed-Martin, and students from the University of Guyana were also present at the event.

