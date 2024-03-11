Women in law enforcement have made incredible strides – Deputy Commissioner Brutus

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administrative’ Calvin Brutus has praised the remarkable progress achieved by female law enforcement officers during the opening ceremony of the Women in Law Enforcement Summit held at the Officers’ Training Centre, Camp Street Georgetown.

The summit, a collaboration between the Guyana Police Force, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, is convened under the theme ‘Inspiring Inclusion, Advancing Women in Law Enforcement.”

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administrative’, Calvin Brutus

In delivering his remarks on Monday, Brutus recognised that women embody the spirit of strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the safety of citizens.



“From the pioneering detectives who shattered glass ceilings with their relentless pursuit of justice to the patrol officers who bravely serve on the front lines, your dedication, and courage are an inspiration,” Brutus expressed.

The deputy commissioner noted the significance of the summit, as women remain underrepresented in leadership positions within law enforcement agencies.

“Over the next few days, we will delve into critical topics that hold the key to unlocking the full potential of women in law enforcement…We will explore concrete strategies to dismantle unconscious bias in promotion processes,” he noted.

Further, he added, “This includes implementing fair and transparent evaluation procedures…and creating opportunities for targeted training programmes focused on leadership development for women.”

Alluding to the evolving landscape of law enforcement, Commissioner Brutus said there is a need to explore how technology can be incorporated to empower women officers, streamline processes, and enhance overall safety.

He also used the opening ceremony to urge women to utilise the summit as a springboard, build connections with their peers, and share experiences that can inspire one another.

“Let your voices be heard at these discussions, advocate for change, and never shy away from showcasing your leadership potential. Your voices are crucial in shaping a future where women thrive in law enforcement,” Brutus expressed.

