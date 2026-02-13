Women‑led enterprises at the forefront as Guyana mounts major export push to AgroFest 2026

Women-owned businesses will dominate Guyana’s presence at AgroFest 2026, with approximately 85 per cent of the more than 50 participating companies being led by women.

The Guyana Office for Investment announced on Friday that it is spearheading another major national export drive, positioning over 50 agro-processors, farmers and manufacturers to expand their regional footprint at AgroFest 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Guyana Office for Investment, Peter Ramsaroop, (Right) and Chief Financial Officer, Tebogah Christian, (Left)

The event is scheduled from February 27 to March 1 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The strong representation of women entrepreneurs underscores the growing role of women in Guyana’s expanding agro-processing and manufacturing sectors, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment, Peter Ramsaroop, said this is not participation for visibility, but to capture markets.

“What we are witnessing is the economy by design being accomplished in real time with deliberate, strategic and results-driven,” he explained.

This initiative forms part of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Vision 2030 development agenda, which prioritises economic diversification, SME growth and deeper regional trade integration within CARICOM.

Over the past four years, Guyana’s participation at AgroFest has generated measurable commercial gains.

Several local businesses have transitioned from exhibitors to active suppliers within Barbadian supermarkets, hospitality chains and distribution networks.

Companies including Demerara Distillers Limited, Precision Global, Duane Trading and DuraVilla Homes, along with several small manufacturers in the agro-processing and handicraft sectors, have established commercial relationships in Barbados.

Meanwhile, for 2026, Guyana’s delegation will feature a coordinated national pavilion, two 40-foot containers of Guyanese products, and structured business-to-business meetings with distributors, retailers and hotel buyers.

Participating businesses will also engage through the AgroFest Biz-Link platform to secure contracts and repeat orders.

This is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Agriculture, the Guyana Marketing Corporation, Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, and private-sector partners, including Banks DIH, Fullworks, Duane Trading and Blue Water Shipping.